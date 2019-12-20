Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Billups Grove Baptist Church
5720 Lexington Rd
Winterville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Dowdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Pittard Dowdy


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Pittard Dowdy Obituary
1937 - 2019 Alma Pittard Dowdy, age 82, of Athens, GA passed December 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Billups Grove Baptist Church, 5720 Lexington Rd, Winterville, GA with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, John Dowdy, II, Eddie Robert (Tasha) Dowdy, Billy Dowdy, Patricia Dowdy-Lumpkin, Christine (Vincent) Bishop, Paulette Jones, David (Shemekia) Armstrong and Schala (Don) Bolton; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -