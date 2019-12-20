|
|
1937 - 2019 Alma Pittard Dowdy, age 82, of Athens, GA passed December 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Billups Grove Baptist Church, 5720 Lexington Rd, Winterville, GA with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, John Dowdy, II, Eddie Robert (Tasha) Dowdy, Billy Dowdy, Patricia Dowdy-Lumpkin, Christine (Vincent) Bishop, Paulette Jones, David (Shemekia) Armstrong and Schala (Don) Bolton; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019