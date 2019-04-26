Home

POWERED BY

Services
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
East Friendship Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Almertha Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Almertha Taylor


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Almertha Taylor Obituary
Almertha Taylor, 86 of Athens, began her eternal journey Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

She is survived by a daughter, Evelyn (Harry) Taylor-Sims; two grandsons, Terrence Lanier (Jaquelyn) Sims & Travis LaBron Sims; great-grandson, Christopher Woodard; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at East Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, April 26th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now