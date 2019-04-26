|
Almertha Taylor, 86 of Athens, began her eternal journey Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Evelyn (Harry) Taylor-Sims; two grandsons, Terrence Lanier (Jaquelyn) Sims & Travis LaBron Sims; great-grandson, Christopher Woodard; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at East Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, April 26th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 26, 2019