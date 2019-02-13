|
Alphadella Lawrence Cunningham, age 59, of Athens, GA passed February 9, 2019.
Survivors include: her husband, Clifford Cunningham; children, Horatio Cunningham, Felicia (Richard) Cornelius, Shayla Cunningham and Reginald Battle, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Betty (Willie) Robinson, Mike (Millicent) Lawrence, Margaret (Dexter) Wise, Carl (Cynthia) Mack, Jeffrey (Lisa) Mack, Geralk (Angelique) Lawrence, Tony Lawrence, Temika (Cedric) Lawrence, Annsonita Robinson and Glover Jefferson, Jr.; in-laws, Eunita (Roy) Pope, Lenice (Danny) Peters and Johnnie (Angela) Cunningham.
A private funeral service will be held.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019