Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphadella Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphadella Lawrence Cunningham


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alphadella Lawrence Cunningham Obituary
Alphadella Lawrence Cunningham, age 59, of Athens, GA passed February 9, 2019.

Survivors include: her husband, Clifford Cunningham; children, Horatio Cunningham, Felicia (Richard) Cornelius, Shayla Cunningham and Reginald Battle, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Betty (Willie) Robinson, Mike (Millicent) Lawrence, Margaret (Dexter) Wise, Carl (Cynthia) Mack, Jeffrey (Lisa) Mack, Geralk (Angelique) Lawrence, Tony Lawrence, Temika (Cedric) Lawrence, Annsonita Robinson and Glover Jefferson, Jr.; in-laws, Eunita (Roy) Pope, Lenice (Danny) Peters and Johnnie (Angela) Cunningham.

A private funeral service will be held.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now