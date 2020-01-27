|
|
1932 - 2020 Alvin Mitchell Mize, 87, of Hull, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was the son of the late William Mize and Rosa Mae Mize Brown (George Brown). Alvin served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Hull Baptist Church and Shannon Lodge 404.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Cecil and Malcolm Mize. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Sue Hardman Mize; son Ronnie Mize; daughters Debra Nunley, Miriam Johnson (Mark), and Wanda Thaxton (Jim); brother Howard Mize; sisters Lenora Ramsey (Bob), Sara Lou Casper, Lillian Blount, and Ruth Gordon; four grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at Hull Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Crowe and Rev. David Cloud officiating. The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel on Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers and the Logan Sunday School Class as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hull Baptist Church Local Fund, 39 Charlie Bolton Rd., Hull, Georgia 30646, or to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Perpetual Cemetery Fund, 2227 Diamond Hill Neese Rd, Hull, GA 30646.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020