|
|
Minster Alyce Money Rolland, age 66, of Athens, Georgia passed on June 16, 2019 .
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Rolland; daughter, Jolece Money; brothers, Phillp Money And Larry Money; sisters, Elaine Collier, Marion Money, Deloris McDonald and Gloria Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in Athens Memory Gardens. Viewing will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 from 12:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 21, 2019