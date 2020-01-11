|
1939 - 2020 Mr. Ambrose C. McDow, age 80, of Athens, Georgia passed away on January 4, 2020.
Ambrose was born on October 7, 1939 to the late George McDow and Oteel Higginbotham in Adairsville, GA. After graduating from Summerhill High School, he attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and received his AB in Chemistry. He also attended the University of Georgia and earned his Masters and Specialist degrees in Science Education. Ambrose taught 31 years in the Clarke County School System.
After retiring from teaching, he worked for 10 years as a Job Trainer for the Job Club, a collaboration effect among ACTION Inc, the Athens-Clarke Department of Family and Children Services, and the Georgia Department of Labor.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; his son, Marcus, his daughter Monique(Jermaine) Whipple, three sisters, Miriam Henderson, Beverly Johnson, and Brenda (Charles) Canty, one aunt, Joan Curtis, three cousins, Retiblist Curtis, Elihue (Hilda) Curtis, and Kim (Cedric) McCartherens, two sisters-in-law, Sarah (Henry) Tate and Betty (Freddie ) Smith, four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and family and friends. The funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at First AME Church at 11 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Viewing will be held from 2:00 - 7:00, with a family visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens, Ga is in charge of arrangements .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020