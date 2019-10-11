Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Stephens, GA
View Map
Andera Meadows


1969 - 2019
Andera Meadows Obituary
1969 - 2019 Andera Meadows, 49 of Stephens, Georgia entered eternal rest on October 3, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Stephens, Ga. Survivors include 5 children: Quincey (Quintisha), Tiffany (Bennie), Anglia (Troy), Quanisha (Edward) & Tavaris. She is also survived by her God child Condrekus (Brandy). Ann has 2 sisters, Pamela (Travis) and LeeAnn (Walker). She also has 2 brothers: E'Norris (Carolyn) & Timmy (Betty). Ann has 14 grandchildren. She has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
