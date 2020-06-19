Andrea Skelton Pass
1971 - 2020
Andrea Skelton Pass, age 49, of Athens, GA passed June 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Survivors include: her husband, Jeffrey Pass; mother, Willie Mae (Samuel) Meadows; father, Earnest (Angela) Skelton; siblings, Akemi Torbert, Therron Skelton, Andre Hitchcock; 10 step children, aunt, Annie Dean; uncle, Harvard Hitchcock; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
