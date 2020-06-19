Andrea Skelton Pass, age 49, of Athens, GA passed June 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: her husband, Jeffrey Pass; mother, Willie Mae (Samuel) Meadows; father, Earnest (Angela) Skelton; siblings, Akemi Torbert, Therron Skelton, Andre Hitchcock; 10 step children, aunt, Annie Dean; uncle, Harvard Hitchcock; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.