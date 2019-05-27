|
Captain Andrew John Waldron, Jr., SC, USN (Ret.), died peacefully in his Athens home on May 25, 2019. A veteran of Vietnam and the Cold War, his naval career culminated as the commanding officer of the Naval Supply Corps School, Athens, Georgia.
CAPT Waldron was born on May 6, 1942 in Darby, PA to Andrew and Kathleen Waldron. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with an MBA from Harvard Business School, he retired after 28 years of service in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife Emily (Hoge), daughters, Mary Beth and Emily; his sons, Andrew and Thomas; and his four grandchildren, Sean, Olivia, Oscar and Shamus.
A funeral mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (958 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, GA 30606) on May 30 at 11 a.m. The Waldron family will receive visitors at Saint Joseph's beginning at 10 a.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2019