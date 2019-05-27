Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
958 Epps Bridge Parkway
Athens, GA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
958 Epps Bridge Parkway
Athens, GA
View Map
Captain USN Ret. Andrew John Waldron Jr.,SC


Captain USN Ret. Andrew John Waldron Jr.,SC


1942 - 2019
Captain USN Ret. Andrew John Waldron Jr.,SC Obituary
Captain Andrew John Waldron, Jr., SC, USN (Ret.), died peacefully in his Athens home on May 25, 2019. A veteran of Vietnam and the Cold War, his naval career culminated as the commanding officer of the Naval Supply Corps School, Athens, Georgia.

CAPT Waldron was born on May 6, 1942 in Darby, PA to Andrew and Kathleen Waldron. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with an MBA from Harvard Business School, he retired after 28 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife Emily (Hoge), daughters, Mary Beth and Emily; his sons, Andrew and Thomas; and his four grandchildren, Sean, Olivia, Oscar and Shamus.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (958 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, GA 30606) on May 30 at 11 a.m. The Waldron family will receive visitors at Saint Joseph's beginning at 10 a.m.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2019
