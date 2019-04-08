|
|
Andrew Lewis Thompson, 89 passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Cochran, GA on February 3, 1930, the son of Andrew Lewis Thompson, Sr. and Elizabeth Proctor Thompson. Mr. Thompson earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was also a mater 4-H'er in livestock judging. Mr. Thompson graduated from Abraham Baldwin where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. He later graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He served in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Thompson was a lifelong cattle farmer in Morgan County, and he managed the livestock barn in Athens, Georgia.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife Dora, and his three children Kemper Coker and Joe, Bo Thompson and Tina and Nancy Kelso and Doug. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be help on Monday, April 8, 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning at A.E. Carter Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 A.M. at the Westbrook Cemetery in Bostwick, Georgia.
A.E. Carter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019