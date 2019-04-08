Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
1670 Atlanta Highway
Madison, GA 30650-2078
(706) 752-1790
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
1670 Atlanta Highway
Madison, GA 30650-2078
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Westbrook Cemetery
Bostwick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Lewis Thompson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Lewis Thompson Obituary
Andrew Lewis Thompson, 89 passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Cochran, GA on February 3, 1930, the son of Andrew Lewis Thompson, Sr. and Elizabeth Proctor Thompson. Mr. Thompson earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was also a mater 4-H'er in livestock judging. Mr. Thompson graduated from Abraham Baldwin where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. He later graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He served in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Thompson was a lifelong cattle farmer in Morgan County, and he managed the livestock barn in Athens, Georgia.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife Dora, and his three children Kemper Coker and Joe, Bo Thompson and Tina and Nancy Kelso and Doug. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be help on Monday, April 8, 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning at A.E. Carter Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 A.M. at the Westbrook Cemetery in Bostwick, Georgia.

A.E. Carter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. E. Carter Funeral Home
Download Now