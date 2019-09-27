Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
1947 - 2019
Andrew Louis King Obituary
1947 - 2019 Mr. Andrew Louis King, 72, of Athens, GA passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Dalton will be 2:30 P.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Survivors include: his son, Randall King; daughter, Adrienne Hill; two sisters, Sandra Lester and Beverly Dupree; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
