Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Angela Denise Craft


Angela Denise Craft Obituary
Angela Denise Craft, 51, transitioned to her heavenly home on February 9, 2019. She was born July 20, 1967 in Athens, GA, the daughter of Marion Craft and Chief Ogunlade Abisegun (Bobby Evans).

Angela was preceded in death by her son, Ramonte Harris; granddaughter, Taylor Harris; brothers, Verlin and Carlos Evans; sister, Lanikki Addison. She is survived by her sons, L'Dreco and Maurice Craft; mother, Marion Craft; father, Chief Ogunlade Abisegun (Bobby Evans); sisters, Tracy Brown, Cynthia (Michael) Bass, Wanda Craft and Tiahasha Evans; brother, Santino Evans; granddaughter, Le'Ana Craft; grandson, Nazir Harris and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Gardenview Funeral Chapel, 605 Olympic Drive, Athens, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will begin February 13, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
