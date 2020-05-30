Ann Byars Flanders
1952 - 2020
Ann Byars Flanders, age 68, of Bishop, GA, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, in an Athens, GA, hospital.

Ann was born January 16, 1952, in Lafayette, LA, daughter of the late Joseph Leroy Byars and Vieva Louise Cline Byars. She was a graduate of West Rome High School and had worked for the City of Rome and the United States Forestry Service. For several years Ann was an administrative assistant with the United States Department of Agriculture. Ann was a people person, enjoying others company, and loved being in the presence of family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Brinson.

Ann is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Laura Flanders of Medford, OR, and Matthew and Tiffany Flanders, of Auburn, GA; three grandchildren, Katelyn Flanders, Connor Flanders and Lilly Flanders; one sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Greg Selman of Rome, GA; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Lisa Byars of Marietta, GA, and Rev. Louis and Gina Byars of Rome. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside and interment services for Ann will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with her brother, Rev. Louis Byars officiating.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ann Byars Flanders.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
