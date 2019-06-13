|
Mrs. Ann Carter Reeves, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Winterville, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Mae Johnson Carter and Shelton Thomas Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Herschel Reeves, daughter Emily Ingram, brothers Roland, Edward, and Charles Carter and sister Claudia Sikes. Survivors include children Nancy Reeves Harrison, Jerry Reeves (Jan), Greg Reeves (Terri), Amy Reeves Coker (Mike) and Ric Ingram; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A 1947 graduate of Winterville High School, she served as class president and was granted one of only three Kroger Co. scholarships to attend the University of Georgia. She was an active member of Winterville United Methodist and United Methodist Women. Her life exemplified Christian charity through her gifts of hospitality, cooking, sewing and caregiving. There was always room at her table for another. She graciously provided countless gifts of food to those in need and appliqued blankets to new mothers. She delighted in her children and grandchildren, whose lives are enriched by precious memories of time spent with "Mamas."
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 13 from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Services will be Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Winterville United Methodist Church. Peyton Reeves, Chad Reeves, Clinton Reeves, Kenny Howard, Mark Yeomans, and Taylor LeBlanc will serve as pallbearers. Carter Reeves will provide service music.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Mrs. Reeves' caregivers Tammy, Mia, and Alice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Winterville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 30, Winterville, GA 30683.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019