|
|
1945 - 2019 Ann Casper, Age 74 of Winterville, GA passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Casper and parents, Luther and Doris Wright. She is survived by her daughters, Pat Lopez and Donna Casper; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Linda Casper; son and daughter-in-law, John and Kaylynn Casper; brother, Robert Wright; sister, Gladys Hardigree; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-8pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Athens Memory Gardens. Pastor Anthony Watts and pastor Jeff Wells will be officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019