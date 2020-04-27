|
|
1944 - 2020 Ann Collins Mulherin, 86, of Athens, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.
Mrs. Mulherin was the daughter of the late Vernon L. Collins and Annetta Hightower Collins. She worked as a teacher in the Athens area. She loved painting, was an avid Georgia football fan and attended Athens First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mulherin was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Annetta Mulherin.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. William "Butch" Mulherin; son, Philip Hilton Mulherin (Virginia Rhodes); brother, Nick Collins; and granddaughter, Mary Gordon Mulherin.
A private cryptside service will be held Wednesday, April 29 at the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the -Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020