1942 - 2019 Ann Elizabeth Whitehead Bradberry, NP, RN.
Elizabeth Bradberry, age 76, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home in North High Shoals, surrounded by her loved ones. Liz was born October 10, 1942 in Bogart, Georgia, to the late Raymond and Pauline (Palmer) Whitehead.
Upon graduating from North Clayton High School in College Park, Georgia, Liz attended Mercer University in Macon, from which she earned a degree in nursing. Following several years as an ER nurse at Athens General, she worked briefly with the county health department in Madison, Georgia, before moving to the Oconee County Health Department where, after earning a Nurse Practitioner degree from Emory University, she attained the position of Lead Nurse. Upon her retirement in 2006, after more than 30 years of dedicated service, the Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation designating September as "Elizabeth Bradberry Month" in Oconee County.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother Billy Whitehead of Monroe, Georgia, Liz is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harry Bradberry; her three children: Carla (Marty) Sellars, Mitch (Melanie) Bradberry, and Toby Bradberry; and her two grandchildren: Josh and Jenna Bradberry.
A celebration of Liz's life will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 1 p.m. at Oconee Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m at that same location.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes, 3000 Highway 42 N, McDonough, GA 30253
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019