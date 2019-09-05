Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Oconee Chapel
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Oconee Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bradberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Elizabeth Bradberry


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Elizabeth Bradberry Obituary
1942 - 2019 Ann Elizabeth Whitehead Bradberry, NP, RN.

Elizabeth Bradberry, age 76, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home in North High Shoals, surrounded by her loved ones. Liz was born October 10, 1942 in Bogart, Georgia, to the late Raymond and Pauline (Palmer) Whitehead.

Upon graduating from North Clayton High School in College Park, Georgia, Liz attended Mercer University in Macon, from which she earned a degree in nursing. Following several years as an ER nurse at Athens General, she worked briefly with the county health department in Madison, Georgia, before moving to the Oconee County Health Department where, after earning a Nurse Practitioner degree from Emory University, she attained the position of Lead Nurse. Upon her retirement in 2006, after more than 30 years of dedicated service, the Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation designating September as "Elizabeth Bradberry Month" in Oconee County.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother Billy Whitehead of Monroe, Georgia, Liz is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harry Bradberry; her three children: Carla (Marty) Sellars, Mitch (Melanie) Bradberry, and Toby Bradberry; and her two grandchildren: Josh and Jenna Bradberry.

A celebration of Liz's life will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 1 p.m. at Oconee Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m at that same location.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes, 3000 Highway 42 N, McDonough, GA 30253
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now