|
|
Ann Josey of Athens, GA passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 following a heroic battle with lung disease. She was 60 years old.
Born December 25th in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ralph Elwin Josey and Thelma Ann Embry, Ann was raised in Fayetteville, GA, graduated from Fayette County High School and achieved an Associates Degree in Marketing at Clayton State University.
Following a long, successful career in Sales and Advertising, including many years at the Athens Banner Herald, Ann joined the Team at Talmage Terrace Lanier Gardens as Marketing Director, where she remained until taking a leave of absence in January. Ann's heart was dedicated to helping seniors find a place to call home. Ann was also a member of Athens First UMC.
Ann was a strong-willed southern belle, who was forever gracious and never met a stranger. She was a mother to most and an advocate for all. She loved hard and loved without condition, including caring many years for her husband, the late Benny Higginbotham.
She is survived by her brother Mark Josey of Sharpsburg, a host of close friends that she called family, and her beloved fur-nieces, Chloe and Maggie.
A service of remembrance will be held at Lord & Stephens West on June 5, at 11AM. Friends and family will be received from 10-11am.
In lieu of flowers, Ann requested donations be made to the Foundation of Wesley Woods, 1817 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, to benefit the residents she served so well.
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019