Ann Ledbetter Holcombe, of Athens, GA, passed away on September 9, 2020. Known by her family as Mimi, Ann was born August 31, 1929 She grew up on a farm in Warren County, in the small town of Barnett, Ga. Her parents were Grover T. and Ruby Ledbetter. Ann met her future husband, Bondy, at the University of Georgia. Once married, she began her life as a military wife, and she loved all that that entailed. Ann usually taught school wherever they were stationed - including Utah, Michigan, Alaska, Alabama, and Georgia. While in California, she went back to school and earned her master's degree from the University of Redlands. Her last role as an educator was as the Lower School Director at Athens Academy, Athens GA. Ann will be remembered for her love of people, young and old - first and foremost, her family.
Mrs. Holcombe was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Bondy Holcombe and daughter, Kymy Pruitt (Glenn) of Athens. She is survived by her daughters Debbie Murwin (Scott) of Athens, and Heidi Jones (Dave) of Norcross, GA; eight grandchildren: Kristopher Pruitt (Ginny) of Ashburn,VA, Morgann Pruitt O'Kelley (Cord) of Athens, GA, Thomas Murwin of Fayetteville, NC, Mary Kate Murwin of Charlotte, NC, Will Reynolds (Brittany) of Norcross, GA, James Reynolds (Samantha) of Decatur, GA, Ryan Jones (Emily) of Lawrenceville, GA, and Kelley Jones of Atlanta, GA,; and 3 great grandchildren, Ava Pruitt, Austin Jones, and Lincoln Reynolds.
A small service was held for the family, with pastor Tom Parsons presiding at Oconee River Wesleyan Church in Athens. Final burial will take place at a later date, at the Arlington cemetery, in Washington D.C., where Ann will be buried with her beloved husband of 49 years. Immediate family will attend.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to all of the many loving nurses and workers that touched Ann through these final years. They were truly "angels" here on earth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Gabriel Christmas Fund, 2040 Resurgence Dr., Watkinsville, GA 30606, -for all the caregivers who helped our mom "thrive" until Jesus called her home.
