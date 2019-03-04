|
Ann Margaret Blaesing, passed away in Athens, Georgia on Friday, March 1, 2019 at age 91.
She was born on July 10, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, was married to Ken Blaesing in 1949, and moved to Georgia in 1976. Ann is survived by five of her children, Kenneth Jr., Karen, Carol, Marilyn, Michael, her 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her youngest son Daniel and her husband Ken. Ann was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend.
A public Memorial Mass in celebration of her life will take place on Monday March 4 at 1:30PM at the Catholic Center in Athens, GA. A private burial service will take place for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Joseph's Catholic Church Building Fund, 958 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Athens, GA 30606.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019