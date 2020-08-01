Anna Jean Trost Williams, 91 died July 30, 2020.
A native of Greenville, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late George Franklin Trost and Leona Elizabeth McDonald Trost. Anna Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Henry Williams, Jr.
Anna Jean was a true pioneer with a adventurous spirit and a thirst for knowledge. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO, Presbyterian School in Richmond, VA and the University of Georgia Law School in 1968. She was one of few women to have earned a Law Degree at that time. Anna Jean was fluent in several languages and was also active in many clubs and organizations in Athens. She was a very proud Leader of the Girl Scouts, as well as a Cub Scouts Den Mother.
Anna Jean was a faithful member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church since 1972, where she was active in Sunday School. Her faith in Jesus was number one in her life. While living in Augusta for the last couple of years, she attended Warren Baptist Church, where she continued attending Sunday School as well. Anna was a loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM and Sunday from 12:45 until 1:45 at the funeral home.
Survivors include three children, Carol Diane Williams of Alexandria, VA, Chaplain Major (Ret) Robert Franklin (Patti L.) Williams - currently serving as Chaplain at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA and Thomas Edward Williams of Athens; granddaughters, Allison E. Williams of Anchorage, Alaska, Elana M. Williams of Brooklyn, New York, Sofie Victoria Williams of Athens, Caitlin McAllister Williams of Athens; grandson, Taylor F. Williams of San Antonio, Texas.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church Children's Ministry/Missions or Warren Baptist Church Missions.
