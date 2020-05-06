|
1926 - 2020 Kate Pritchett, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Ms. Kate, as she was known by many, was born in Morgan County to Perry and Annie McClain. While working for the National Youth Administration during World War II, she met her future husband, Walter W. Pritchett. She moved to Oconee County, after marrying Walter in 1945. Ms. Kate was known for her faith, her love of family, and her love for children. She was an active member of Antioch Christian Church, where she helped with the youth group when her daughters were teens and later taught the young children's Sunday School class when her grandchildren arrived. She served in this role for over 30 years, teaching God's Word and loving on all the little ones of Antioch (her Antioch Angels). Ms. Kate also loved cooking, combining this love with her love for children by working in the Oconee County Intermediate School cafeteria. Her grandchildren loved having "Nene" at their school. She loved cooking Sunday lunches, in true southern fashion, for her family and friends over the years bringing everyone together, building memories and stories for a lifetime. She truly lived 1 Timothy 5:10, as she was known for her good deeds, bringing up children and showing hospitality. Ms. Kate was a talented seamstress, operating a small sewing shop in Watkinsville during the 1970s, making many of the Watkinsville Rockets cheerleading uniforms of that era. She also loved square-dancing, crocheting, and "putting up vegetables" (freezing and canning) from Papa's garden.
Ms. Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. She is survived by her daughters: Patsy (late husband, Dale) Clark, Sue (Terry) Roach, Mary Lou (Bob) Bishop. Her grandchildren: Cindy Roach, Kevin (Emily) Roach, Meredith (Daniel) Marlowe, Robert (Julie) Bishop, Luke (Sam) Bishop. Great grandchildren: Jeb and Lanie Roach; Caitlin, Luke, Katie, and Leah Rose Marlowe; McClain and Mary Bec Bishop; John Luke, Samuel and Anna Kate Bishop. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was called Katie, Mama, Nene, Aunt Kate, and Ms. Kate. She loved deeply and was loved by many.
In memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Fund at Antioch Christian Church, P.O. Box 1273, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 6, 2020