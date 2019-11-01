|
1937 - 2019 Anne Chapman Cook passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 82.
Born in Cedartown, Georgia, she was the only child of Max and Mable Chapman, and at the age of four, her family relocated to the Washington, D.C. area where her father worked in the intelligence community and her mother was a teacher. Mrs. Cook was a graduate of Falls Church High School in Falls Church, Virginia. She was a "Triple Dawg" graduate of the University of Georgia with three degrees, including her bachelor's, master's, and specialist in Education.
Mrs. Cook taught 40 years in the Clarke County School District including Alps Road and Barnett Shoals Elementary Schools. She was an accomplished educator. She was named 1991 "Reading Teacher of the Year" by the Georgia Chapter of the International Reading Association and was recognized as "Teacher of the Year" at Barnett Shoals in 1992.
Following her retirement, Mrs. Cook embarked on her lifelong desire to travel the world. She visited 49 states (missing only North Dakota) and six continents.
She was a member of Milledge Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed participating in civic and professional organizations, including the Athens Woman's Club, Classic City Pilot Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Delta Pi, Red Hat Society, Retired Teachers Association, University Woman's Club, and Watkinsville Garden Club. Her longest affiliation was with Kappa Delta Sorority - Sigma Phi Chapter at the University of Georgia. She served on the Alumnae Advisory Board for decades and was selected as the "Alumna of the Year" several times. She also served as a Classic Center and Morton Theatre volunteer.
Survivors include her three children Chap Cook (Jenny) of Macon; Pennie Cook Burkey (Bob) of Altoona, PA, and Cathy Cook Padgett of Athens. Grandchildren Andy Cook (Betsy); Taylor Cook; Paul DiGennaro (Jessica); Joey DiGennaro (Heather); and Brandi Storms (Ken). Mrs. Cook was further blessed with a large extended family of grandchildren, step grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1 at 10:00 AM at Milledge Avenue Baptist Church in Athens. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary with Dr. Edward Bolen officiating. Following the service, the family will host a reception in the church's gathering room. A private burial will be held in Cedartown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murphy-Harpst Children's Center, 740 Fletcher Street, Cedartown, GA 30125-9812.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019