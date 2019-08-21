|
1950 - 2019 Anne Malone Craven departed this life at the age of 69 on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Anne is the daughter of the late Dr. Bert Malone and the late Violet Glascock Malone of Brunswick, GA. Anne spent her childhood in Brunswick, GA and St. Simons Island, GA. She is a graduate of Glynn Academy and attended Georgia Southern where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She continued her studies at the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia. She was employed by and retired from the University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine, Athens, GA.
Anne is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Stephen E. Craven; son, Scott W. Craven; daughter-in-law, Rachel Lariscy Craven; grand-daughter, Emmeline Elizabeth Craven; sister-in-law, Deborah Craven; and nephews, Richard Miller and Darren Musgrove.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Church, St. Simons Island, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the
