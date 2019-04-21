Home

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lord and Stephens East Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Lord and Stephens East Chapel
Anne Randall Culberson


Anne Randall Culberson Obituary
Anne Randall Culberson, 93, wife of the late John Thomas Culberson, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude Randall and Alice House Randall. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, John and Bea Randall. Survivors include her three children: Gail (John) Daniels of Colbert, Joan (Martin) Beck of Bawtry England and Tom (Lisa) Culberson of Tampa; five grandchildren: Julie (Scott) Noltensmeier, Matt (Jenny) Daniels, Beth (Chris) Pearson, Thomas R. (Brandy) Culberson, Jr. and Kevin (Samantha) Culberson; eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 prior to the service at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
