Annette Smith Beck


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annette Smith Beck Obituary
Mrs. Annette S. Beck, lifelong resident of Comer, GA, passed away on April 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Corine Smith. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Smith and Fred Smith. Mrs. Beck is survived by her husband of 59 years, Winfred Beck and her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Clayton Mann of Colbert, GA and her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and James Basham of Destin, FL.

Mrs. Beck worked at Hodgson's Pharmacy in Athens for over 30 years. She was well known for her professional advice at the cosmetic counter and was adored by all who knew her.

At Mrs. Beck's request, a private memorial service will be held. In memoriam, donations can be made to the Fabry Support & Information Group (FSIG), PO Box 510, Concordia, MO 64020, www.fabry.org.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
