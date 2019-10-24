Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA
Annie Bell Smith Obituary
1938 - 2019 Mrs. Annie Bell Smith, age 80, of Colbert, Georgia passed on October 18, 2019.

Survivors include her sons, Jackie Smith, Charles Smith, William Smith, Jr., Carl Smith, Dexter Smith; daughters, Lisa Smith, Rose Howard; brother, Ronnie Clark; sister, Janice Brightwell and host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
