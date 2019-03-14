Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Annie Smith
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Annie Jeanne Smith Obituary
Annie Jeanne Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019.

She was born on December 18, 1926 in Athens, Ga. to Garnett and Bertha Doster.

Annie Jeanne retired from the Athens Housing Authority. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

She is survived by daughters, Cecelia Dry (John), Commerce, Ga., Gail Segars (John), Commerce, Ga., and Elaine Anderson (Jim), Lawrenceville, Ga.; five grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Selwyn Smith; and her siblings, Lewis and Curtis Doster, Olivia McLeroy and Virginia Doster.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
