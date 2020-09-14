1/
Annie Lee Joe
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Annie Lee Freeman Joe, 74 of Madison County passed on September 8, 2020.

Public Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 1:00PM-7:00PM at the funeral home.

A private funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Survivors includes her son: Rodney (Teresa) Hitchcock, Sisters: Mary Perkins and Linda Butler; Brothers: James Freeman and Tom Freeman; 5 Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service by Batts &Bridges Funeral Home

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
