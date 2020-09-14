Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Lee Freeman Joe, 74 of Madison County passed on September 8, 2020.



Public Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 1:00PM-7:00PM at the funeral home.



A private funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park.



Survivors includes her son: Rodney (Teresa) Hitchcock, Sisters: Mary Perkins and Linda Butler; Brothers: James Freeman and Tom Freeman; 5 Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Service by Batts &Bridges Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store