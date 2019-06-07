|
On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Annie Maude Wynn was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was granted her heavenly wings. She was born to the late Homer and Magnolia Smith. After the death of her mother, she was raised by her grandparents Leaman and Josephine Hale. Her most beloved passion was being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two children, Andrell Joann Johnson and Reginald S. (Ethel) Wynn; four grandsons, Derris O'Keith (Jona) Wynn, Marcus Joseph (Ayanna) Wynn Nicholas James Johnson, and Jonathan Marquis Johnson; one great-grandson, Marcus Joseph Wynn, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Home Going Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12 noon from First United Methodist Church, Greensboro, Ga 30642 with interment at Hutchinson Grove Baptist Church. Watts, Union Point 706-486-4557.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019