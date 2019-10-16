Home

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Athens, GA
Annie Mildred "Millie" James


1928 - 2019
Annie Mildred "Millie" James Obituary
1928 - 2019 Annie Mildred "Millie" James, 91, of Athens, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Silverleaf Memory Care of Athens where she has lived since 2010.

Millie was born near Athens, Georgia on July 1, 1928 and was the sixth of eight children of Charlie Sherwood Bullock and Annie Cheatam Bullock. In 1947, she married Bruce James who passed away in 1973. After working as an usher in the Strand Theater in downtown Athens, Millie worked in the housewares department of Belk Department Store from the fifties until she retired in 1992. She also worked in the St. Mary's Hospital snack bar for fourteen years until the snack bar was closed in 2002. Throughout her life, she was a master gardener. After full retirement, she demonstrated her creativity by building birdhouses and other miniatures patterned after barns, churches, and even Waffle Houses. She also enjoyed quilting and created many baby quilts for grandchildren and others. She was a member of West End Baptist Church in Athens.

Millie is survived by her daughters Pat James (Ed Wyrick) and Jackie Kesler (David), daughter-in-law Laura James Smith (Bobby) along with six grandchildren: Robert and Hunter James; Lara Kesler Dent; and Heather, Kalli, and Mariah James-Wyrick. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and her special sister-in-law, Faye Dean.

In addition to her husband, Millie is preceded in death by her son, Mickey James, and her seven brothers and sisters.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at Silverleaf Memory Care of Athens and Compassionate Hospice Care of Athens for their devoted care of Millie.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, Georgia Thursday, October 17 at 2:00 p.m. Millie's grandson, the Reverend Robert James of First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina will be officiating.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
