1943 - 2020 Ms. Annie Pearl Dodley Campbell, was born on May 15, 1943 in Athens, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Johnny and Fannie Sims Dodley. She was called home to eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, comforted by her loving son. Annie Pearl is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Daniel Sims and Johnny Dodley, Jr.
Annie Pearl Campbell received her formal education in the Athens-Clarke County school system and graduated from Burney Harris High School. She joined Hill Chapel Baptist Church at an early age, where she served faithfully and was a member of the choir.
Annie Pearl was employed with Westinghouse/ ABB for thirty-four years where she served dutifully until her retirement.
Annie Pearl Campbell leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted son, Bobby (Chuck) Stallings, Jr. of Athens, Georgia; two nieces, Angela Dodley, of Athens, Georgia and Marilyn Sims Moss, of Lithonia Georgia; one sister-in-law, Marie Sims, of Ellenwood, Georgia; three great-nephews, Ronald Gooden, Jr., and Daniel (Charita) Gooden of Lithonia, Georgia, and Barderious Faust, of Baltimore, Maryland; three devoted friends, Wanda, Dorsey, Essie Bell, and Pamela Lewis; the Sims Family and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Monday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020