Annie Pearl Jackson Mack, age 89, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Athens, GA, passed October 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA 30605.
Public viewing, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 AM-1 PM at Watkins Funeral Home, 163 North Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236 and 4 PM- 7 PM at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, 1253 W. Broad St, Athens, GA 30606
Survivors include: niece, Felicia (Daniel) Jordan; nephews, Curtis Colbert and Henry Ingram, Jr.; great nieces, Teyonna (Tim) Hagood, Jalisa Jordan, Danielle Jordan, Tamia Colbert, Kamirah Johnson and Mia Hall; great great nephew, Reginald Colbert; and cousins.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com