1949 - 2020 Annie Ruth "Tootsie" Bell Parsons, 70, of Winterville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Born in Carnesville, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Bell and Emma Lee Payton Bell. Mrs. Parsons was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Overton Parsons, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Bennie Parks and Maxie Cleveland Pruitt.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Denise Parsons Blackstock; three sisters, Rada Sue Pruitt of Carnesville, Opal Bell Parks of North Carolina and Hazel Jones (Glynn) of Florida; four grandchildren, Brittany Anne Melton-Brown, Alanna Michelle Melton, Daniel Overton Melton and Ashleigh Brooke Blackstock; nine great-grandchildren and numerous other beloved family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020