Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Athens, GA
Annie T. Nash


1930 - 2020
Annie T. Nash Obituary
1930 - 2020 Annie T. Nash, age 89, of Athens, GA passed March 29, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery Athens, Georgia. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, 2-4 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughters, Bennie L. Robinson, Alice J. Barnett, Joyce A. Johnson, Ruby M. Lumpkin and Julia L. Barnett, all of Athens, GA; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren and 6 siblings

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
