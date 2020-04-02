|
1930 - 2020 Annie T. Nash, age 89, of Athens, GA passed March 29, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery Athens, Georgia. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, 2-4 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughters, Bennie L. Robinson, Alice J. Barnett, Joyce A. Johnson, Ruby M. Lumpkin and Julia L. Barnett, all of Athens, GA; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren and 6 siblings
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 2, 2020