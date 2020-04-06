|
1963 - 2020 Anthony Bernard Moore, age 56, of Athens, GA passed April 3, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Tuesday 1-4 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: mother, Bertha Moore; father, Rufus Moore; siblings, Darryl Moore and Shannon Moore; aunts and uncles, Howard Long, III, Ricky Long, Teresa Long, Julia Atkins, Dorothy Long, Sandy Long, and Teresa Long.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020