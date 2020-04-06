Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Anthony Bernard Moore


1963 - 2020
Anthony Bernard Moore
1963 - 2020 Anthony Bernard Moore, age 56, of Athens, GA passed April 3, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Tuesday 1-4 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: mother, Bertha Moore; father, Rufus Moore; siblings, Darryl Moore and Shannon Moore; aunts and uncles, Howard Long, III, Ricky Long, Teresa Long, Julia Atkins, Dorothy Long, Sandy Long, and Teresa Long.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
