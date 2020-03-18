|
1957 - 2020 Anthony " Hop/Zulu" Penn, 63 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, March 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Antionette L. Penn; daughter, Toni N. Penn; mother, Gwendolyn Penn; siblings Wayne Penn, Vicki (Kerry) Geter, Lisa (David) Harris and Julius (April) Penn; mother-in-law, Barbara Watkins; brother-in-laws; Norris L. and Bobby L. Watkins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services will be held. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Wednesday, March 18th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 18, 2020