Anthony Thrasher
1958 - 2020
Anthony Thrasher, age 61, of Athens, GA passed September 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: sons, Frankie (Tiffani) Lane II, Patrick Thrasher, Antonio Taylor and Johnny Watkins; daughters, Jayivey Thrasher (Michael) White and Tamika Clink; brothers, Kenneth Stan Thrasher, Orlando 'Buster' Evans, Issac Evans, Jerry Evans, Marion Willis, Tyrone Evans and Bernard Evans; sisters, Frankye (Doug) Payne, Denise Thrasher, Cassandra Thomas, Rhonda Hawkins, Penny Thrasher, Daphany Young, Angela Evans and Patricia Goolsby; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of half brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lisa Lumpkin Williams
September 24, 2020
What a great person, great sense of humor we shared a few things in common he's my brother -in- law as he would always say whenever our path would cross Frank/ Unca Jamm we will always be brother -in-law ,and the universal language music I'll miss the laughter and clowning around "Earth has no sorrow Rest In Peace & Music !!! You're at PEACE my Brutha may the Creator Bless you and the Family Amen Amen Amen "fly on brother-in-law fly on"
Frank Hawkins
Family
September 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deborah Pritchett
Friend
