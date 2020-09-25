Anthony Thrasher, age 61, of Athens, GA passed September 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: sons, Frankie (Tiffani) Lane II, Patrick Thrasher, Antonio Taylor and Johnny Watkins; daughters, Jayivey Thrasher (Michael) White and Tamika Clink; brothers, Kenneth Stan Thrasher, Orlando 'Buster' Evans, Issac Evans, Jerry Evans, Marion Willis, Tyrone Evans and Bernard Evans; sisters, Frankye (Doug) Payne, Denise Thrasher, Cassandra Thomas, Rhonda Hawkins, Penny Thrasher, Daphany Young, Angela Evans and Patricia Goolsby; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of half brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.
