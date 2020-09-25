What a great person, great sense of humor we shared a few things in common he's my brother -in- law as he would always say whenever our path would cross Frank/ Unca Jamm we will always be brother -in-law ,and the universal language music I'll miss the laughter and clowning around "Earth has no sorrow Rest In Peace & Music !!! You're at PEACE my Brutha may the Creator Bless you and the Family Amen Amen Amen "fly on brother-in-law fly on"

Frank Hawkins

Family