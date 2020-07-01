Antonio L. Johnson
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio L. Johnson, age 45, of Athens, GA passed June 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the graveside of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Rayle, GA. Public Viewing, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 3-7 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include: five children, Shambreka (Star) Johnson, Antonio Johnson, Fantashia Wester, Akyriyah Johnson and Asher Johnson; one grandchild, Zaila Lattimore; siblings, Johnnie Mae Johnson, Jacqueline Montgomery, Linda Hill, Sharon (Allen) Barnett, Sheila Hill, Willie Johnson, Joyce Ann Johnson, Alice Barnett, Brenda Hill, Loretta Hill, Larry Ward and Harold Montgomery.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved