Antonio L. Johnson, age 45, of Athens, GA passed June 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the graveside of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Rayle, GA. Public Viewing, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 3-7 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: five children, Shambreka (Star) Johnson, Antonio Johnson, Fantashia Wester, Akyriyah Johnson and Asher Johnson; one grandchild, Zaila Lattimore; siblings, Johnnie Mae Johnson, Jacqueline Montgomery, Linda Hill, Sharon (Allen) Barnett, Sheila Hill, Willie Johnson, Joyce Ann Johnson, Alice Barnett, Brenda Hill, Loretta Hill, Larry Ward and Harold Montgomery.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.