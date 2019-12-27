|
1960 - 2019 Antonios "Tony" John Tsiklistas, 59, of Athens, passed December 23, 2019.
Born in Greece, he was the son of the late John Tony and Eleni Andros Tsiklistas.
Tony was a graduate of The University of Georgia where was a member of the UGA Letterman Club and a trainer. He was an avid outdoorsman and owner of Southern Pressure Wash, Inc., Watkinsville.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Morris Tsiklistas; children, Matt (Jessica) and Emily Kate Tsiklistas; sister, Georgia T. (Jimmy) Caras and their children, Billy and John.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, EAST. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019