Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonios Tsiklistas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonios John "Tony" Tsiklistas


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonios John "Tony" Tsiklistas Obituary
1960 - 2019 Antonios "Tony" John Tsiklistas, 59, of Athens, passed December 23, 2019.

Born in Greece, he was the son of the late John Tony and Eleni Andros Tsiklistas.

Tony was a graduate of The University of Georgia where was a member of the UGA Letterman Club and a trainer. He was an avid outdoorsman and owner of Southern Pressure Wash, Inc., Watkinsville.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Morris Tsiklistas; children, Matt (Jessica) and Emily Kate Tsiklistas; sister, Georgia T. (Jimmy) Caras and their children, Billy and John.

The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, EAST. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -