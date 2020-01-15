|
|
1962 - 2020 Ms. Arlene Williams, age 57, of Comer, Georgia passed on January 9, 2020.
Survivors include her son, Robert Blockett,; daughters, Shemika Williams, Jennifer Johnson; brothers, Lonnie Covington, Norris Young, David Covington; and a host other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020