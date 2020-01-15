Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene C. Williams


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene C. Williams Obituary
1962 - 2020 Ms. Arlene Williams, age 57, of Comer, Georgia passed on January 9, 2020.

Survivors include her son, Robert Blockett,; daughters, Shemika Williams, Jennifer Johnson; brothers, Lonnie Covington, Norris Young, David Covington; and a host other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -