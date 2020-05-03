|
1936 - 2020 Born in late August 1936 (the exact day debated by his mother and Thea Anna), Stell left his birthplace, Ierissos, Greece, and traveled to many "Ithacas" until 2019. He had a deep appreciation for the journeys being more significant than the destinations. He received a bachelor's degree at the University of Thessaloniki in 1961, followed by the mandatory military duty in Greece, then left and courageously moved to Hamburg, Germany, where he learned German and completed his master's degree and met Carol Alton, his first wife. He moved back to Carol's hometown, Iowa City, and completed his doctorate at the University of Iowa in 1970 in management.
They moved to Athens, Georgia in 1971, where he had accepted a position in the College of Business. Their son, Paris, was born in Athens in 1975. Stell led programs in Venezuela and Argentina and was instrumental in the development of the Small Business Development Center. He met his second wife, Margaret, in 1984, and they married in 1998.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Georgios Kefalas, and his elder brother, Yiannis.
In addition to Margaret, he leaves his son, Paris (Carrie), his stepson, Nic (Apisata), two grandchildren, Jaiden and Alexander, and in Greece his two older beautiful sisters, Anna and Irini, and numerous loving extended-family members and friends, globally.
In Athens he leaves his friends of several decades known as the Usual Suspects. With the retired men, "The Codgers," in this group he started a weekly luncheon. Neighbors, Chris Franklin, Dale Green and their sons, Cody and Corey are truly loving "family" as well.
He was a citizen of Greece and the United States, and he returned almost every summer to Stavrakiou, his beloved home over the Aegean and always came back to Athens, Georgia, in time for football season where he especially enjoyed watching the Bulldogs and the Falcons' games. They have lost one of their greatest fans.
His autobiography is titled "Living in Two Worlds." Here are his words from the dedication:
"With the deepest gratitude to my mother Maria and brother Yiannis who recommended to me the clear choice of education and all my teachers and their academic institutions in Greece, Germany and the United States that enabled and empowered me to make the most of this choice."
His life would be honored if you remembered him with a donation to the . If you don't have a charity, then we recommend the Athens St. Mary's Hospice with a special tribute to Nurse Joanne--she is so intelligent and comforting beyond belief.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2020