|
|
1931 - 2019 Aubrey Moore Finch, age 88, of Lexington, GA passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born February 17, 1931 in Union Point, GA to Annabelle Moore Finch and Marshal Alexander Finch. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters: Marshal Finch, Harold Finch, Earle Finch, Gordon Finch, Roy Finch, Imogene Finch Wynn, and Virginia Finch Pruitt.
Aubrey was a 1948 graduate and the valedictorian of Union Point High School. In 1951, he graduated from Piedmont College where he received his B.S.Ed. Later, he graduated from the University of Georgia earning both his Master of Education and Education Specialist degrees.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955. He spent time aboard the U.S.S. Iowa, U.S.S. Missouri, and the U.S.S. heavy cruiser Albany before finishing his active service on the staff of the Joint Command Commander in Chief Atlantic/Supreme Allied Commander Atlantic. Aubrey was honorably discharged from the United States Navy on December 9th, 1955 as an LTJG "Lieutenant Junior Grade" (O-2).
Aubrey began his teaching career in 1951 at Brooks County High School where he taught physical education and coached both boys and girls basketball. He later taught at Oglethorpe County High School and served as the girls' and boys' basketball coach from 1956-1959 and later as Director of Curriculum. He was also the Director of Testing and Guidance for the Monroe County School System in Key West, FL for three years. In 1965, he moved to Commerce, GA where he was principal of Commerce High School for 18 years. After 47 years in education, he retired from the Oglethorpe County School System in 1998, where he had served as principal of Oglethorpe County High School for 15 years.
He served on the Georgia High School Association Executive Committee for many years and was named District L Principal of the Year in 1997 by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
In recognition of his stellar undergraduate basketball career, Aubrey was inducted into the Piedmont College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985. He also served as president of the Piedmont College Alumni Board for 5 years and received the Piedmont College Alumni Service Award in 2008.
He was a member of Georgia Retired Educators Association and was a past-president of the Oglethorpe County Retired Educators Association. He was also a past-president of the Oglethorpe County Rotary Club and a member of the UGA Lady Dogs Basketball Fastbreak Club. Aubrey enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and vacationing at the beach. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved attending UGA football games, as well as UGA men's and women's basketball games.
Aubrey was a member of Tuckston United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Pathmakers' Sunday School Class. He taught Sunday School for 14 years and served on numerous church committees. He was also a Lay Speaker in the Athens/Elberton District of the United Methodist Church.
Aubrey is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kate Maxwell Finch; his children and their spouses, Bob and Noel Finch of Athens, Ga; the Honorable Bill and Leah Finch of Cumming, GA; Greg and Dr. Kathy Finch Thompson of Athens, GA; and Dr. Jim and Kelli Finch of Forsyth, GA; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Francis (Kaylee) Finch of Havelock, NC; Will Thompson and Kate Thompson, of Athens, GA; Rob Thompson of Austin, TX; Anna Cathryn (Phil) Mauro and Rachel Finch of Atlanta, GA; Kennedy, Jimbo, Carli, and Max Finch of Forsyth, GA; Lainey Finch of Winder, GA; and Ginny and Annabeth Finch of Athens, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Mylie and Peyton Finch of Havelock, NC.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m., at Tuckston United Methodist Church, Athens, GA, with Dr. John Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Clark Cemetery in Lexington, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Aubrey and Kate Finch College Scholarship Fund, Oglethorpe County Retired Educators Association, in care of Janice Gilbert, PO Box 112, Stephens, GA 30667.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019