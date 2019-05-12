|
|
Aubrey Sutton Garrison passed away in Athens, Ga. on May 10, 2019 at the age of 73. Aubrey was born in Lake Park, Georgia on June 3, 1945 to the late Ruby Gordon Ricks and the late A. Aubrey Garrison. He and his only sibling, the late Betty Garrison Carter, enjoyed carefree and simple childhood days around the Lake Park Ocean Pond Hunting and Fishing Club.
He was a "big brother" figure, mentor, and friend to his sister's children - niece Melanie (John) Rathbun of Savannah, niece Audrey (Joey) Jones of Savannah, nephew David (Deb) Carter of Lake Park, and nephew Robert Carter of Kentucky - as well as to the next generation of nieces and nephews who shared special bonds with Uncle Aubrey.
Aubrey graduated from Lowndes County High School in 1963 and the University of Georgia where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 1968. He was a member of the UGA Track Team. He served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972. Following military service, he attended graduate school at the University of Georgia studying mass communication from 1972-1974.
His business ventures and professional work were diverse and stretched from Georgia to Colorado. Prior to entering the investment industry at VALIC in 1983, he worked as the director of public relations for the Georgia Baptist Medical Center and as a deputy sheriff. He has worked at Cannon Financial Strategists since joining the firm in 1984 and later becoming a partner. He fostered strong business relationships and established lasting friendships with clients around the state of Georgia.
His athletic support and passion was focused on the sport of basketball which led to more than a decade of service as coach and mentor to young players in AAU basketball leagues. Many friendships fostered through this dedication to youth remain intact. His passion for and steadfast support of the UGA Men's Basketball program enhanced his life through lifelong friendships with players, families, coaches, and other fans. The "like-a-father" and "like-a-son" bond with Charles Claxton exemplifies these strong and dedicated relationships. Aubrey's favorite place in Athens remained Stegeman Coliseum where he attended the inaugural game in 1964 and home games through the 2019 season. Aubrey S. Garrison was "the ultimate fan".
Love and laughter filled each day since June 15, 1996 when he married Mary Downs Dixon. Through marriage he gained two bonus children Kelly (Kelly O.) Dixon and Amy (Rusty) Dixon Perry who journeyed life with Aubrey from their teen years to adulthood. There are also six grandchildren: Riordan, Rowan, Reilly Jane, and Ruth Marian Dixon and Whit and Sutton Perry. Aubrey embraced Mary's immediate and extended family as his own and he was loved and respected as son-in-law, brother-in-law and wise and humorous uncle.
Aubrey was an avid reader and bridge player. He was a poker buddy and a Vegas Black Jack regular. He volunteered in fundraising for the American Cancer Society and was a member and deacon at the First Christian Church in Athens. He was a quietly generous donor to many youth and youth programs. He was quick-witted, loyal, and honest in relationships and supported others without judgement or reservation.
His family values the care, support, encouragement and concern of the medical professionals who provided guidance and expertise for Aubrey through each health hurdle in the past few years. Noted appreciation to Dr. Catherine Marti and the "Heart Failure Team" at Piedmont Athens Regional Cardiology for unwavering support and work for quality of life within the limitations of heart disease. Also noted appreciation to Compassionate Care Hospice Services for supportive patient and family care.
The family welcomes those who wish to make a memorial donation to do so to the Magill-Miller Heart Failure Fund through the Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation, 1199 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30606.
A time of visitation will be held on Monday, May 13 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Bernstein's Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow visitation at 3:00 pm in the chapel at Bernstein's.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019