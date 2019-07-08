Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Aubry I. Allen


1941 - 2019
Aubry I. Allen Obituary
Aubry I. Allen, 78, went home to be with his Savior on July 7, 2019 surrounded by family after a long illness.

Aubry was preceded in death by his parents, Titus and Lucille Drake Allen; his son, Michael Allen; brother, Billy Allen; sister, Shirley Allen Dills; grandsons Christopher Allen and Matthew Seiavitch.

Aubry is survived by his devoted wife and love of his life Kathy. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Jim (Gina), Angie, Karen, Helen, Molly and Kristen (Ethan); fifteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren. Also surviving are his three sisters, Floretta (Charles) Thomas, Paulette Moon and Lorraine Allen, and a number of nephews and nieces.

Aubry was born in Athens, Georgia on February 28, 1941. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. He was employed by Classic City Beverage and years later retired from Akins Ford in Winder, Georgia.

Aubry enjoyed restoring antique cars, traveling all the lower forty-eight states with Kathy in their motorhome, spending time at home with his family, and making barbeque and hash. Years ago, he owned Allen's Barbeque Restaurant on Highway 106 in Hull, Georgia.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00PM. Interment will be at Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Northeast Georgia Cancer Caare, LLC at 3320 Old Jefferson Road #700, Athens, Georgia 30607.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019
