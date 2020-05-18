Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Augustus Stephen Smith


1999 - 2020
Augustus Stephen Smith Obituary
Augustus Stephen "Gus" Smith, 20, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Gus was born on October 18, 1999 in Athens, GA. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially duck hunting, always with Hank by his side. He worked for Fleming Heating and Air Conditioning as a heating and air technician.

Survivors include his mother, Hope Sunshine Hansford; grandparents, Steve and Gina Hansford and Charles and Janice Smith; aunts, Faith Jennings and Laura Bauchman; uncle, Stevie Hansford, and great aunt and uncle, Don and Martha Joe Barnes.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Johnson United Methodist Church with Pastor Tony Vismor officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the Montgomery's family cabin.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020
