|
|
1990 - 2019 Mr. Austin Lee Nestor, 28, of Elberton, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Austin was born in Athens on November 16, 1990, son of DJ Nestor and Andrea Weaver Hallman. He was a graduate of Elbert County High School, a member of Ruckersville United Methodist Church, and currently employed in the sandblast department at Everlasting Granite Company.
Survivors include his parents: DJ and Heather Gailey Nestor of Elberton and Andrea and Irby Hallman of Swansea, SC; brothers: Chase Nestor, Brandon Nestor, Blake Phillips, and Tyler Hallman; grandparents: Don and Linda Nestor of Royston and Louie and Diane Weaver of Jefferson; aunts and uncles: Corey and Renee Weaver, Shelley and Brian Chambers, Howard and Cara Gailey, and Sid and Holli Gailey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Brenda Crane and Wayne and Barbara Gailey.
In celebration of Austin's 29th birthday, the family will have visitation at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Saturday, November 16, during which time everyone is encouraged to remember good times and share fond memories.
Memorial services celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, November 17, at 2 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to the .
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Austin Lee Nestor.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019