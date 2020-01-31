|
1925 - 2020 Ms. Avis Kenney, 95, of Athens, GA passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Survivors include her three daughters, Anne Patrick, Mary Kenney, Gwendolyn Cooper, sisters, Bessie Powers, Julia Sims, two grandchildren, six great grandchildren and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Kenney will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 1,2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with interment at East Lawn Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 12:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Family will receive friends and family from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020