Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. McCann


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. McCann Obituary
Barbara A. McCann 1933 - 2019 Barbara A. McCann, 86, of Watkinsville, died Monday, July 22, 2019.

Prior to meeting and marrying Bill McCann, Barbara was a house mother for the Sigma Delta Tau sorority. After a short courtship, they were married in Walhalla, South Carolina on June 21, 1993. They resided at their home in Watkinsville, Georgia for their twenty-three years of marriage until her husband Bill's death in December of 2016. Barbara lived the remainder of her life in a retirement home in Athens, Georgia. Barbara was truly loved by all who knew her.

Service will be private.

Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now