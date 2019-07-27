|
Barbara A. McCann 1933 - 2019 Barbara A. McCann, 86, of Watkinsville, died Monday, July 22, 2019.
Prior to meeting and marrying Bill McCann, Barbara was a house mother for the Sigma Delta Tau sorority. After a short courtship, they were married in Walhalla, South Carolina on June 21, 1993. They resided at their home in Watkinsville, Georgia for their twenty-three years of marriage until her husband Bill's death in December of 2016. Barbara lived the remainder of her life in a retirement home in Athens, Georgia. Barbara was truly loved by all who knew her.
Service will be private.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 27, 2019