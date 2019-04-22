|
|
Barbara Adele Beeson Spielman, 91, of Watkinsville, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was the loving mother of Donald (Sharon) Spielman, Glenn (Kathleen) Spielman and Lori (David) West; proud grandmother of Vicki (David), Melissa (David), Donald (Angela), Jarrod (Laura), David, Kaitlin, Mark (Lindy), Jason, Kevin, Christine and Brian; great-grandmother of Brooke, Morgan, Hailey, Blake, Nolan, Luke, Jack, Caleb, Avery, Kollin, Keller, Jonah, Elle, Reagan, Ryan, Marlie, Dylan and Dax.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Donald W. Spielman; and brother, Glenn Beeson.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m., prior to the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019